Ultrapar Participações (BOVESPA:UGPA3) Price Target Increased by 10.19% to 26.21

The average one-year price target for Ultrapar Participações (BOVESPA:UGPA3) has been revised to 26.21 / share. This is an increase of 10.19% from the prior estimate of 23.78 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 37.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.38% from the latest reported closing price of 30.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultrapar Participações. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 10.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UGPA3 is 0.32%, a decrease of 5.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.92% to 110,278K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bizma Investimentos Ltda holds 14,080K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 12,914K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,764K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGPA3 by 28.72% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,470K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,489K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGPA3 by 14.89% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,264K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,116K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGPA3 by 14.22% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 9,270K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,447K shares, representing an increase of 8.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGPA3 by 9.58% over the last quarter.

