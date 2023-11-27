Ultrapar Participacoes (B3:UGPA3) Price Target Increased by 7.52% to 22.34

The average one-year price target for Ultrapar Participacoes (B3:UGPA3) has been revised to 22.34 / share. This is an increase of 7.52% from the prior estimate of 20.78 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.77 to a high of 30.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.23% from the latest reported closing price of 24.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultrapar Participacoes. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 5.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UGPA3 is 0.21%, an increase of 7.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.32% to 111,546K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 12,764K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,402K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGPA3 by 0.51% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,489K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,596K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGPA3 by 26.97% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,116K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,938K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGPA3 by 33.22% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 8,447K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,196K shares, representing a decrease of 8.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGPA3 by 25.98% over the last quarter.

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 6,922K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,196K shares, representing a decrease of 18.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGPA3 by 18.16% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.