ULTRALIFE Earnings Results: $ULBI Reports Quarterly Earnings

ULTRALIFE ($ULBI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, missing estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $43,850,000, beating estimates of $40,800,000 by $3,050,000.
ULTRALIFE Insider Trading Activity
ULTRALIFE insiders have traded $ULBI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- W. SHAW ROBERT purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $19,775
- MICHAEL EDWARD MANNA (President and CEO) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $10,867
ULTRALIFE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of ULTRALIFE stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VISIONARY WEALTH ADVISORS added 188,384 shares (+17.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,403,460
- UBS GROUP AG added 62,807 shares (+181.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $467,912
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 39,032 shares (-42.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $290,788
- NAVELLIER & ASSOCIATES INC removed 32,345 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $240,970
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 29,640 shares (+15.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $220,818
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 26,700 shares (+11.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,915
- DIAMETRIC CAPITAL, LP removed 22,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,900
ULTRALIFE Government Contracts
We have seen $2,002,790 of award payments to $ULBI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510898925!BATTERY,NONRECHARGE: $659,684
- UNIVERSAL VEHICLE ADAPTER, V1 YEAR 1: $529,861
- 8510924773!BATTERY,NONRECHARGE: $424,517
- UNIV. VEHICLE ADAPTER- ORDER YEAR 5: $204,186
- 8510979915!BATTERY,NONRECHARGE: $63,672
