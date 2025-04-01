ULTRALIFE Earnings Results: $ULBI Reports Quarterly Earnings

ULTRALIFE ($ULBI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, missing estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $43,850,000, beating estimates of $40,800,000 by $3,050,000.

ULTRALIFE Insider Trading Activity

ULTRALIFE insiders have traded $ULBI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

W. SHAW ROBERT purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $19,775

MICHAEL EDWARD MANNA (President and CEO) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $10,867

ULTRALIFE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of ULTRALIFE stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ULTRALIFE Government Contracts

We have seen $2,002,790 of award payments to $ULBI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

