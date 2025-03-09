ULTRALIFE Earnings Preview: Recent $ULBI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ULTRALIFE ($ULBI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $40,800,000 and earnings of $0.15 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ULBI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ULTRALIFE Insider Trading Activity
ULTRALIFE insiders have traded $ULBI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- W. SHAW ROBERT purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $19,775
- MICHAEL EDWARD MANNA (President and CEO) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $10,867
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
ULTRALIFE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of ULTRALIFE stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VISIONARY WEALTH ADVISORS added 188,384 shares (+17.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,403,460
- EAM INVESTORS, LLC removed 73,920 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $668,236
- UBS GROUP AG added 62,807 shares (+181.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $467,912
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP removed 42,808 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $386,984
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 39,032 shares (-42.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $290,788
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 37,399 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $338,086
- NAVELLIER & ASSOCIATES INC removed 32,345 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $240,970
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
ULTRALIFE Government Contracts
We have seen $1,506,153 of award payments to $ULBI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510898925!BATTERY,NONRECHARGE: $659,684
- 8510924773!BATTERY,NONRECHARGE: $424,517
- UNIV. VEHICLE ADAPTER- ORDER YEAR 5: $204,186
- 8510979915!BATTERY,NONRECHARGE: $63,672
- 8510925296!BATTERY,NONRECHARGE: $50,748
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.