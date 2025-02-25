Ultralife Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter Results Announcement for March 11, 2025

Ultralife Corporation will report Q4 2024 results on March 11, 2025, due to recent acquisitions affecting reporting timelines.

Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) is set to release its fourth quarter financial results for the period ending December 31, 2024, on March 11, 2025, before the market opens. This is a departure from their usual reporting schedule due to the accounting and auditing requirements related to their acquisition of Electrochem Solutions, Inc. on October 31, 2024. Following the results announcement, management will hold an investor conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM ET on the same day, with participants required to pre-register for phone access. A live webcast will also be available, and a replay will be offered shortly after for those unable to attend live. Ultralife, headquartered in Newark, New York, provides a variety of products and services, including power solutions and communications systems, to government, defense, and commercial customers worldwide.

Potential Positives

Ultralife Corporation will report its fourth quarter results on March 11, 2025, providing timely updates on the company's financial performance to investors.

The delayed reporting correlates with the acquisition of Electrochem Solutions, Inc., indicating growth and expansion efforts within the company.

Management will host an investor conference call, allowing direct communication with stakeholders and fostering transparency.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available, enhancing accessibility for investors to engage with company updates.

Potential Negatives

Delay in reporting fourth quarter results indicates potential accounting challenges or complications following the recent acquisition of Electrochem Solutions, Inc.



Departure from established reporting schedule may create uncertainty among investors regarding the company's financial stability and performance.



Requirement for pre-registration to participate in the investor conference call may limit accessibility for some investors and could signify a lack of preparedness for the call.

FAQ

When will Ultralife Corporation report its fourth quarter results?

Ultralife will report its fourth quarter results on March 11, 2025, before the market opens.

Why is the fourth quarter report delayed this year?

The report is delayed due to the time required to complete the accounting close and audit of Electrochem Solutions, Inc., acquired on October 31, 2024.

What time is the investor conference call?

The investor conference call will be held at 8:30 AM ET on March 11, 2025.

How can I participate in the conference call?

Participants can pre-register for the call using this link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1a1f31c093654241b376ab0dfc2c088b.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on Ultralife's Events & Presentations section of their website.

$ULBI Insider Trading Activity

$ULBI insiders have traded $ULBI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

W. SHAW ROBERT purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $19,775

MICHAEL EDWARD MANNA (President and CEO) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $10,867

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ULBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $ULBI stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

NEWARK, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) will report its fourth quarter results for the period ending December 31, 2024 before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Due to the time required to complete the accounting close and audit of the financial results of Electrochem Solutions, Inc., which the Company acquired on October 31, 2024, Ultralife is reporting fourth quarter results later than it has in the past, in contrast to its established practice of reporting fourth quarter results on the Thursday of the sixth week after year end.





Ultralife’s Management will also host an investor conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 AM ET on March 11, 2025. Please see the call-in procedures which follow below.







NOTE TO THOSE PLANNING TO PARTICIPATE BY PHONE:







To ensure a fast and reliable connection to our investor conference call, we require participants dialing in by phone to pre-register using this link prior to the call:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1a1f31c093654241b376ab0dfc2c088b



. This will eliminate the need to speak with an operator. Once registered, dial-in information will be provided along with a personal identification number. Should you register early and misplace your details, you can simply click back on this same link at any time to register and view this information again.





A live webcast of the conference call will be available to investors in the Events & Presentations Section of the Company’s website at



http://investor.ultralifecorporation.com



. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same location.







About Ultralife Corporation







Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. Through its engineering and collaborative approach to problem solving, Ultralife serves government, defense and commercial customers across the globe.





Headquartered in Newark, New York, the Company's business segments include: Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. Ultralife has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit



http://www.ultralifecorporation.com



.











