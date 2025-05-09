Ultralife Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with 21% Revenue Growth

Ultralife Corporation reports Q1 2025 revenue of $50.7 million, a 21% increase, despite declines in communications sales.

Ultralife Corporation reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with sales rising to $50.7 million, a 21% increase from the same period in 2024. This growth was primarily driven by a 32.4% increase in the Batteries & Energy Products segment, although sales in Communications Systems fell by 36.2%. Gross profit was $12.7 million, representing 25.1% of revenues, down from 27.4% a year ago, attributed to changes in product mix. Operating income decreased to $3.4 million, partly due to non-recurring costs and higher operating expenses. Net income was $1.9 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to $2.9 million, or $0.18 per share, in the prior year. The company is focused on integrating its recent acquisition, implementing tariff mitigation strategies, and enhancing product development, while maintaining a strong backlog of $95 million in orders.

Sales increased by 21% year over year to $50.7 million, driven by a significant 32.4% growth in the Battery & Energy Products segment.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $5.4 million, up from $5.2 million in the prior year, indicating improved operational efficiency.

The company highlighted a strong backlog of $95.0 million, suggesting ongoing demand and opportunities for future growth.

Strategic integration of the Electrochem acquisition is progressing well, aimed at capturing manufacturing cost efficiencies and enhancing product offerings.

Gross profit margin decreased to 25.1% from 27.4% year-over-year, indicating deteriorating profitability.

Operating income fell to $3.4 million from $4.1 million in the previous year, suggesting operational challenges and reduced efficiency.

Communications Systems sales saw a significant decline of 36.2%, raising concerns about the company's ability to maintain its customer base in that segment.

What were Ultralife Corporation's first quarter sales in 2025?

Ultralife Corporation reported sales of $50.7 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

How much did Battery & Energy Products sales increase?

Battery & Energy Products sales increased by 32.4% to $46.3 million compared to the previous year.

What was the operating income for the first quarter?

Operating income for the first quarter of 2025 was $3.4 million.

How did the adjusted EBITDA change in Q1 2025?

Adjusted EBITDA was $5.4 million, slightly up from $5.2 million in the same quarter last year.

What is Ultralife Corporation's strategy for managing tariffs?

Ultralife is implementing a tariff mitigation plan, including tariff surcharges and reviewing sourcing locations.

NEWARK, N.Y., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) reported operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 with the following highlights:







Sales of $50.7 million compared to $41.9 million for the 2024 first quarter, including a 32.4% increase for Batteries & Energy Products and a 36.2% decrease in Communications Systems sales



Gross profit of $12.7 million, or 25.1% of revenue, compared to $11.5 million, or 27.4% of revenue, for the 2024 first quarter



Operating income of $3.4 million, including one-time non-recurring costs and purchase accounting adjustments of $0.4 million, compared to $4.1 million for the 2024 first quarter



GAAP EPS of $0.11 compared to $0.18 for the 2024 first quarter



Adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million compared to $5.2 million for the 2024 first quarter



Backlog with high confidence orders of $95.0 million compared to $102.2 million exiting the fourth quarter of 2024







“We delivered a strong first quarter with a 21% revenue increase year over year. Robust organic growth in our Battery & Energy Products government/defense sales, coupled with the contribution of Electrochem, compensated for continued delays in the timing of expected larger orders for our Communications Systems segment. We remained focused on improving gross margin, achieving a 90-basis point sequential increase and a 7% inventory reduction, which freed up cash for strategic capital investments. Integration of our Electrochem acquisition continues to progress well, positioning us to capture manufacturing cost efficiencies and savings through U.S.-based vertical integration,” said Mike Manna, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are actively implementing our tariff mitigation plan to manage the operational impact of tariffs across our supply chains. Our plan includes tariff surcharges, adjusting inventory movements, and reviewing sourcing and manufacturing locations.”





Mr. Manna concluded, “We are confident in our ability to deliver and sustain profitable growth, generating incremental cash flow to reduce acquisition-related debt, and continuing to invest in strategic product development. Our strong backlog replenishment this quarter, combined with a growing pipeline of innovative products targeting high-growth markets, positions us to scale efficiently and capitalize on market demand. With enhanced sales and marketing leadership in place, we’re accelerating organic growth and maximizing the value of our global brand and resources.”









First Quarter 2025 Financial Results









Revenue was $50.7 million, an increase of $8.8 million, or 21.0%, as compared to revenue of $41.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. Battery & Energy Products sales increased 32.4% to $46.3 million compared to $35.0 million last year reflecting the inclusion of Electrochem Solutions, Inc. (“Electrochem”) and organic growth of 10.6%. The organic growth was primarily driven by a 53.6% increase in government/defense sales, partially offset by a 12.3% decrease in medical battery sales. Communications Systems sales decreased by 36.2% to $4.4 million compared to $6.9 million for the same period last year, primarily attributable to shipments in the prior year of integrated systems of amplifiers and radio vehicle mounts to a major international defense contractor. Our total backlog and high-confidence orders exiting the first quarter was $95.0 million compared to $102.2 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2024, indicative of the strong replenishment rate.





Gross profit was $12.7 million, or 25.1% of revenue, compared to $11.5 million, or 27.4% of revenue, for the same quarter a year ago. Battery & Energy Products gross margin was 24.7%, compared to 25.7% last year, primarily due to product mix. Communications Systems gross margin was 29.5% compared to 35.8% last year, primarily due to lower factory volume and product mix.





Operating expenses were $9.3 million, compared to $7.4 million for the 2024 first quarter, reflecting the inclusion of Electrochem, a 24.0% increase in new product development costs related to continued investment in our product offering, and one-time, non-recurring expenses. Operating expenses were 18.4% of revenue compared to 17.7% of revenue for the year-earlier period.





Operating income was $3.4 million compared to $4.1 million last year. Driven by the 36.2% decline in Communications Systems sales and non-recurring costs, operating margin decreased to 6.7% compared to 9.7% last year.





Net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation was $1.9 million or $0.11 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, compared to $2.9 million or $0.18 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EPS was $0.13 on a diluted basis for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $0.21 for the 2024 period. Adjusted EPS excludes the provision for deferred taxes which primarily represents non-cash charges for U.S. taxes which we expect will be fully offset by net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future.





Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA including non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, was $5.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, or 10.7% of sales, compared to $5.2 million, or 12.5% of sales, for the year-earlier period. On a trailing twelve-month basis, adjusted EBITDA was $16.7 million or 9.6% of sales.





See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation and adjusted EPS to EPS.







About Ultralife Corporation







Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. Through its engineering and collaborative approach to problem solving, Ultralife serves government/defense and commercial customers across the globe.





Headquartered in Newark, New York, the Company's business segments include Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. Ultralife has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit



www.ultralifecorporation.com



.







Conference Call Information







Ultralife will hold its first quarterearnings conference calltoday at 10:00 AM ET.





To ensure a fast and reliable connection to our investor conference call, we now require participants dialing in by phone to register using the following link prior to the call:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI00ee37974c5b4cbc86cd1d7ef099d998



. This will eliminate the need to speak with an operator. Once registered, dial-in information will be provided along with a personal identification number. Should you register early and misplace your details, you can simply click back on this same link at any time to register and view this information again. A live webcast of the conference call will be available to investors in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at





http://investor.ultralifecorporation.com





. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same location.





This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include uncertain global economic conditions including the impact of tariffs and inflation, reductions in revenues from key customers, delays or reductions in U.S. and foreign military spending, acceptance of our new products on a global basis, and disruptions, delays or material price increases in our supply of raw materials and components due to business conditions, new or additional tariffs, global conflicts, weather or other factors not under our control. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's analysis only as of today's date. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Further information on these factors and other factors that could affect Ultralife’s financial results is included in Ultralife’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including the latest Annual Report on Form 10-K.



















ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Dollars in Thousands)













(Unaudited)





















ASSETS









































March 31,





2025













December 31,









2024











Current Assets:





















Cash





$8,719









$6,854









Trade Accounts Receivable, Net





36,061









29,370









Inventories, Net





47,853









51,363









Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets





8,836









9,573









Total Current Assets





101,469









97,160





























Property, Plant and Equipment, Net





40,277









40,485









Goodwill





45,141









45,006









Other Intangible Assets, Net





24,185









24,557









Deferred Income Taxes, Net





8,020









8,413









Other Non-Current Assets





4,661









4,830









Total Assets





$223,753









$220,451



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Current Liabilities:













Accounts Payable





$16,617









$14,160









Current Portion of Long-Term Debt





3,094









2,750









Accrued Compensation and Related Benefits





3,207









2,911









Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities





8,578









9,470









Total Current Liabilities





31,496









29,291









Long-Term Debt, Net





50,510









51,502









Deferred Income Taxes, Net





1,413









1,443









Other Non-Current Liabilities





3,730









4,028









Total Liabilities





87,149









86,264





























Shareholders' Equity:





















Common Stock





2,107









2,107









Capital in Excess of Par Value





192,055









191,828









Accumulated Deficit





(32,577)









(34,442)









Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss





(3,695)









(4,006)









Treasury Stock





(21,492)









(21,492)









Total Ultralife Equity





136,398









133,995









Non-Controlling Interest





206









192









Total Shareholders’ Equity





136,604









134,187





























Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





$223,753









$220,451



























ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)













(Unaudited)

































Three-Month Period Ended

















March 31,













March 31,

















2025













2024













Revenues:























Battery & Energy Products





$46,321









$34,989









Communications Systems





4,425









6,938











Total Revenues







50,746









41,927































Cost of Products Sold:























Battery & Energy Products





34,881









26,003









Communications Systems





3,120









4,454











Total Cost of Products Sold







38,001









30,457































Gross Profit







12,745









11,470































Operating Expenses:























Research and Development





2,404









1,756









Selling, General and Administrative





6,942









5,651











Total Operating Expenses







9,346









7,407































Operating Income







3,399









4,063































Other Expense







953









456











Income Before Income Tax Provision







2,446









3,607





























Income Tax Provision





567









703































Net Income







1,879









2,904





























Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest





(14)









(13)































Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation







$1,865









$2,891































Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife









Common Shareholders – Basic







$0.11









$0.18































Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife









Common Shareholders – Diluted







$0.11









$0.18































Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic







16,633









16,396































Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted







16,680









16,518

















Non-GAAP Financial Measures











Adjusted EBITDA







In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our operating performance in addition to GAAP financial measures. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation before net interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense, plus/minus expense/income that we do not consider reflective of our ongoing continuing operations. We reconcile adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.



















ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA









(Dollars in Thousands)









(Unaudited)





























Three-Month Period Ended

















March 31,









2025













March 31,









2024































Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation





$1,865









$2,891









Adjustments:





















Interest Expense, Net





1,032









520









Income Tax Provision





567









703









Depreciation Expense





950









740









Amortization of Intangible Assets





405









228









Stock-Based Compensation Expense





227









161









Severance Costs for Plant Closure





150









-









Acquisition and Other Non-Recurring Costs





192









-









Non-Cash Purchase Accounting Adjustment





60









-









Adjusted EBITDA





$5,448









$5,243















Adjusted Earnings Per Share







In evaluating our business, we consider and use Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our business performance in addition to GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted EPS as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation excluding the provision for deferred taxes divided by our weighted average shares outstanding on both a basic and diluted basis. We believe that this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of our results by reflecting the portion of our tax provision that we expect will be offset by our U.S. net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future. We reconcile Adjusted EPS to EPS, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on Adjusted EPS as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to EPS and net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.



















ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EPS









(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)









(Unaudited)





























Three-Month Period Ended

















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024

















Amount













Per





Basic





Share













Per





Diluted





Share













Amount













Per





Basic





Share













Per





Diluted





Share











Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation





$1,865









$0.11









$0.11









$2,891









$0.18









$0.18









Deferred Tax Provision





344









.02









.02









650









0.04









0.03









Adjusted Net Income





$2,209









$.13









$.13









$3,541









$0.22









$0.21





























































Weighted Average Shares Outstanding













16,633









16,680

















16,396









16,518











































































