Ultralife Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with 21% Revenue Growth

May 09, 2025 — 07:13 am EDT

Ultralife Corporation reports Q1 2025 revenue of $50.7 million, a 21% increase, despite declines in communications sales.

Quiver AI Summary

Ultralife Corporation reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with sales rising to $50.7 million, a 21% increase from the same period in 2024. This growth was primarily driven by a 32.4% increase in the Batteries & Energy Products segment, although sales in Communications Systems fell by 36.2%. Gross profit was $12.7 million, representing 25.1% of revenues, down from 27.4% a year ago, attributed to changes in product mix. Operating income decreased to $3.4 million, partly due to non-recurring costs and higher operating expenses. Net income was $1.9 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to $2.9 million, or $0.18 per share, in the prior year. The company is focused on integrating its recent acquisition, implementing tariff mitigation strategies, and enhancing product development, while maintaining a strong backlog of $95 million in orders.

Potential Positives

  • Sales increased by 21% year over year to $50.7 million, driven by a significant 32.4% growth in the Battery & Energy Products segment.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose to $5.4 million, up from $5.2 million in the prior year, indicating improved operational efficiency.
  • The company highlighted a strong backlog of $95.0 million, suggesting ongoing demand and opportunities for future growth.
  • Strategic integration of the Electrochem acquisition is progressing well, aimed at capturing manufacturing cost efficiencies and enhancing product offerings.

Potential Negatives

  • Gross profit margin decreased to 25.1% from 27.4% year-over-year, indicating deteriorating profitability.
  • Operating income fell to $3.4 million from $4.1 million in the previous year, suggesting operational challenges and reduced efficiency.
  • Communications Systems sales saw a significant decline of 36.2%, raising concerns about the company's ability to maintain its customer base in that segment.

FAQ

What were Ultralife Corporation's first quarter sales in 2025?

Ultralife Corporation reported sales of $50.7 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

How much did Battery & Energy Products sales increase?

Battery & Energy Products sales increased by 32.4% to $46.3 million compared to the previous year.

What was the operating income for the first quarter?

Operating income for the first quarter of 2025 was $3.4 million.

How did the adjusted EBITDA change in Q1 2025?

Adjusted EBITDA was $5.4 million, slightly up from $5.2 million in the same quarter last year.

What is Ultralife Corporation's strategy for managing tariffs?

Ultralife is implementing a tariff mitigation plan, including tariff surcharges and reviewing sourcing locations.

$ULBI Insider Trading Activity

$ULBI insiders have traded $ULBI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • W. SHAW ROBERT purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $19,775
  • MICHAEL EDWARD MANNA (President and CEO) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $10,867

$ULBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $ULBI stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



NEWARK, N.Y., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) reported operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 with the following highlights:




  • Sales of $50.7 million compared to $41.9 million for the 2024 first quarter, including a 32.4% increase for Batteries & Energy Products and a 36.2% decrease in Communications Systems sales


  • Gross profit of $12.7 million, or 25.1% of revenue, compared to $11.5 million, or 27.4% of revenue, for the 2024 first quarter


  • Operating income of $3.4 million, including one-time non-recurring costs and purchase accounting adjustments of $0.4 million, compared to $4.1 million for the 2024 first quarter


  • GAAP EPS of $0.11 compared to $0.18 for the 2024 first quarter


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million compared to $5.2 million for the 2024 first quarter


  • Backlog with high confidence orders of $95.0 million compared to $102.2 million exiting the fourth quarter of 2024



“We delivered a strong first quarter with a 21% revenue increase year over year. Robust organic growth in our Battery & Energy Products government/defense sales, coupled with the contribution of Electrochem, compensated for continued delays in the timing of expected larger orders for our Communications Systems segment. We remained focused on improving gross margin, achieving a 90-basis point sequential increase and a 7% inventory reduction, which freed up cash for strategic capital investments. Integration of our Electrochem acquisition continues to progress well, positioning us to capture manufacturing cost efficiencies and savings through U.S.-based vertical integration,” said Mike Manna, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are actively implementing our tariff mitigation plan to manage the operational impact of tariffs across our supply chains. Our plan includes tariff surcharges, adjusting inventory movements, and reviewing sourcing and manufacturing locations.”



Mr. Manna concluded, “We are confident in our ability to deliver and sustain profitable growth, generating incremental cash flow to reduce acquisition-related debt, and continuing to invest in strategic product development. Our strong backlog replenishment this quarter, combined with a growing pipeline of innovative products targeting high-growth markets, positions us to scale efficiently and capitalize on market demand. With enhanced sales and marketing leadership in place, we’re accelerating organic growth and maximizing the value of our global brand and resources.”





First Quarter 2025 Financial Results




Revenue was $50.7 million, an increase of $8.8 million, or 21.0%, as compared to revenue of $41.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. Battery & Energy Products sales increased 32.4% to $46.3 million compared to $35.0 million last year reflecting the inclusion of Electrochem Solutions, Inc. (“Electrochem”) and organic growth of 10.6%. The organic growth was primarily driven by a 53.6% increase in government/defense sales, partially offset by a 12.3% decrease in medical battery sales. Communications Systems sales decreased by 36.2% to $4.4 million compared to $6.9 million for the same period last year, primarily attributable to shipments in the prior year of integrated systems of amplifiers and radio vehicle mounts to a major international defense contractor. Our total backlog and high-confidence orders exiting the first quarter was $95.0 million compared to $102.2 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2024, indicative of the strong replenishment rate.



Gross profit was $12.7 million, or 25.1% of revenue, compared to $11.5 million, or 27.4% of revenue, for the same quarter a year ago. Battery & Energy Products gross margin was 24.7%, compared to 25.7% last year, primarily due to product mix. Communications Systems gross margin was 29.5% compared to 35.8% last year, primarily due to lower factory volume and product mix.



Operating expenses were $9.3 million, compared to $7.4 million for the 2024 first quarter, reflecting the inclusion of Electrochem, a 24.0% increase in new product development costs related to continued investment in our product offering, and one-time, non-recurring expenses. Operating expenses were 18.4% of revenue compared to 17.7% of revenue for the year-earlier period.



Operating income was $3.4 million compared to $4.1 million last year. Driven by the 36.2% decline in Communications Systems sales and non-recurring costs, operating margin decreased to 6.7% compared to 9.7% last year.



Net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation was $1.9 million or $0.11 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, compared to $2.9 million or $0.18 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EPS was $0.13 on a diluted basis for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $0.21 for the 2024 period. Adjusted EPS excludes the provision for deferred taxes which primarily represents non-cash charges for U.S. taxes which we expect will be fully offset by net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future.



Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA including non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, was $5.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, or 10.7% of sales, compared to $5.2 million, or 12.5% of sales, for the year-earlier period. On a trailing twelve-month basis, adjusted EBITDA was $16.7 million or 9.6% of sales.



See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation and adjusted EPS to EPS.




About Ultralife Corporation



Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. Through its engineering and collaborative approach to problem solving, Ultralife serves government/defense and commercial customers across the globe.



Headquartered in Newark, New York, the Company's business segments include Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. Ultralife has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit

www.ultralifecorporation.com

.




Conference Call Information



Ultralife will hold its first quarterearnings conference calltoday at 10:00 AM ET.



To ensure a fast and reliable connection to our investor conference call, we now require participants dialing in by phone to register using the following link prior to the call:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI00ee37974c5b4cbc86cd1d7ef099d998

. This will eliminate the need to speak with an operator. Once registered, dial-in information will be provided along with a personal identification number. Should you register early and misplace your details, you can simply click back on this same link at any time to register and view this information again. A live webcast of the conference call will be available to investors in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at


http://investor.ultralifecorporation.com


. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same location.



This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include uncertain global economic conditions including the impact of tariffs and inflation, reductions in revenues from key customers, delays or reductions in U.S. and foreign military spending, acceptance of our new products on a global basis, and disruptions, delays or material price increases in our supply of raw materials and components due to business conditions, new or additional tariffs, global conflicts, weather or other factors not under our control. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's analysis only as of today's date. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Further information on these factors and other factors that could affect Ultralife’s financial results is included in Ultralife’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including the latest Annual Report on Form 10-K.


ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(Dollars in Thousands)


(Unaudited)



ASSETS







March 31,


2025


December 31,




2024

Current Assets:



Cash
$8,719

$6,854

Trade Accounts Receivable, Net
36,061

29,370

Inventories, Net
47,853

51,363

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
8,836

9,573

Total Current Assets
101,469

97,160





Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
40,277

40,485

Goodwill
45,141

45,006

Other Intangible Assets, Net
24,185

24,557

Deferred Income Taxes, Net
8,020

8,413

Other Non-Current Assets
4,661

4,830

Total Assets
$223,753

$220,451



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current Liabilities:

Accounts Payable
$16,617

$14,160

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
3,094

2,750

Accrued Compensation and Related Benefits
3,207

2,911

Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities
8,578

9,470

Total Current Liabilities
31,496

29,291

Long-Term Debt, Net
50,510

51,502

Deferred Income Taxes, Net
1,413

1,443

Other Non-Current Liabilities
3,730

4,028

Total Liabilities
87,149

86,264





Shareholders' Equity:



Common Stock
2,107

2,107

Capital in Excess of Par Value
192,055

191,828

Accumulated Deficit
(32,577)

(34,442)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(3,695)

(4,006)

Treasury Stock
(21,492)

(21,492)

Total Ultralife Equity
136,398

133,995

Non-Controlling Interest
206

192

Total Shareholders’ Equity
136,604

134,187





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$223,753

$220,451





































































































































































































































































ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME




(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)


(Unaudited)





Three-Month Period Ended



March 31,


March 31,



2025


2024


Revenues:



Battery & Energy Products
$46,321

$34,989

Communications Systems
4,425

6,938


Total Revenues
50,746

41,927






Cost of Products Sold:



Battery & Energy Products
34,881

26,003

Communications Systems
3,120

4,454


Total Cost of Products Sold
38,001

30,457






Gross Profit
12,745

11,470






Operating Expenses:



Research and Development
2,404

1,756

Selling, General and Administrative
6,942

5,651


Total Operating Expenses
9,346

7,407






Operating Income
3,399

4,063






Other Expense
953

456


Income Before Income Tax Provision
2,446

3,607





Income Tax Provision
567

703






Net Income
1,879

2,904





Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest
(14)

(13)






Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation
$1,865

$2,891






Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife




Common Shareholders – Basic
$0.11

$0.18






Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife




Common Shareholders – Diluted
$0.11

$0.18






Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic
16,633

16,396






Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted
16,680

16,518






Non-GAAP Financial Measures





Adjusted EBITDA



In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our operating performance in addition to GAAP financial measures. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation before net interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense, plus/minus expense/income that we do not consider reflective of our ongoing continuing operations. We reconcile adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.
































































































ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES




CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA




(Dollars in Thousands)




(Unaudited)




Three-Month Period Ended



March 31,




2025


March 31,




2024





Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation
$1,865

$2,891

Adjustments:



Interest Expense, Net
1,032

520

Income Tax Provision
567

703

Depreciation Expense
950

740

Amortization of Intangible Assets
405

228

Stock-Based Compensation Expense
227

161

Severance Costs for Plant Closure
150

-

Acquisition and Other Non-Recurring Costs
192

-

Non-Cash Purchase Accounting Adjustment
60

-

Adjusted EBITDA
$5,448

$5,243





Adjusted Earnings Per Share



In evaluating our business, we consider and use Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our business performance in addition to GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted EPS as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation excluding the provision for deferred taxes divided by our weighted average shares outstanding on both a basic and diluted basis. We believe that this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of our results by reflecting the portion of our tax provision that we expect will be offset by our U.S. net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future. We reconcile Adjusted EPS to EPS, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on Adjusted EPS as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to EPS and net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.


























































































































ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES




CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EPS




(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)




(Unaudited)




Three-Month Period Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024



Amount


Per


Basic


Share


Per


Diluted


Share


Amount


Per


Basic


Share


Per


Diluted


Share

Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation
$1,865

$0.11

$0.11

$2,891

$0.18

$0.18

Deferred Tax Provision
344

.02

.02

650

0.04

0.03

Adjusted Net Income
$2,209

$.13

$.13

$3,541

$0.22

$0.21













Weighted Average Shares Outstanding


16,633

16,680



16,396

16,518








































Company Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:


Ultralife Corporation

Alliance Advisors IR


Philip A. Fain

Jody Burfening/Alex Villalta


(315) 210-6110

(212) 838-3777


pfain@ulbi.com

avillalta@allianceadvisors.com





