Ultralife Corporation Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.87 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $2.89 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ultralife Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.21 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.0% to $50.75 million from $41.93 million last year.

Ultralife Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.87 Mln. vs. $2.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $50.75 Mln vs. $41.93 Mln last year.

