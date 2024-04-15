News & Insights

Markets
RARE

Ultragenyx Reports Positive Interim Phase 1/2 Data With GTX-102 - Quick Facts

April 15, 2024 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) announced data from the Phase 1/2 study of GTX-102 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome. The company said patients in Expansion Cohorts A & B treated with a set dose and regimen of GTX-102 showed rapid and clinically meaningful improvement across multiple domains consistent with or exceeding Dose-escalation Cohorts 4-7 data at Day 170. Treatment of the dose-escalation Cohorts 4-7 showed long-term increasing and sustained clinical benefit far exceeding Natural History data at Day 758.

Eric Crombez, chief medical officer at Ultragenyx, said: "Our next step is an end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA and interactions with other health authorities to enable timely initiation of a Phase 3 pivotal study."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RARE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.