Ultragenyx Reports Positive Interim Phase 1/2 Data With GTX-102 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) announced data from the Phase 1/2 study of GTX-102 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome. The company said patients in Expansion Cohorts A & B treated with a set dose and regimen of GTX-102 showed rapid and clinically meaningful improvement across multiple domains consistent with or exceeding Dose-escalation Cohorts 4-7 data at Day 170. Treatment of the dose-escalation Cohorts 4-7 showed long-term increasing and sustained clinical benefit far exceeding Natural History data at Day 758.

Eric Crombez, chief medical officer at Ultragenyx, said: "Our next step is an end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA and interactions with other health authorities to enable timely initiation of a Phase 3 pivotal study."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.