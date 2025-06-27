Ultragenyx Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation For GTX-102

(RTTNews) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for GTX-102 as a treatment for Angelman syndrome. The decision is based on preliminary clinical evidence including positive data from the Phase 1/2 study in 74 patients with a full maternal UBE3A gene deletion.

Eric Crombez, chief medical officer at Ultragenyx, said: "Based on the strength of the Phase 2 data and with strong support and interest from the Angelman syndrome community, our Phase 3 Aspire study is rapidly enrolling across our global sites."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.