Ultragenyx (RARE) Soars 5.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Ultragenyx (RARE) shares rallied 5.2% in the last trading session to close at $30.77. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 25.8% gain over the past four weeks.

Investor optimism is supported by Ultragenyx's growing portfolio of marketed rare disease therapies and a promising late-stage pipeline. Flagship products Crysvita, Dojolvi and Mepsevii continue to drive meaningful revenue growth, aided by Crysvita's expanded label and strong uptake of Dojolvi. Beyond its commercial portfolio, the company has multiple value-creating catalysts, including the FDA review of DTX401 for glycogen storage disease type Iawith a decision expected in August 2026, positive late-stage data for DTX301 in OTC deficiency announced in March and upcoming readouts for UX701 in Wilson disease and GTX-102 in Angelman syndrome in 2026. Investors view these commercial and pipeline milestones as positioning the company for sustained long-term revenue growth.

This biotechnology company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.25 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -6.8%. Revenues are expected to be $185.77 million, up 11.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Ultragenyx, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on RARE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Ultragenyx is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS), finished the last trading session 2.2% lower at $62.92. TARS has returned 8.1% over the past month.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.22. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +54.2%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.