Ultragenyx (RARE) Moves 15.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Ultragenyx (RARE) shares ended the last trading session 15.5% higher at $22.78. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 40.9% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock rallied, driven by optimism over the company’s completion of the rolling submission of a biologics license application (“BLA”) to the FDA seeking approval for its AAV gene therapy, DTX401 (pariglasgene brecaparvovec), for the treatment of glycogen storage disease type Ia (GSDIa).

This biotechnology company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.32 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +5%. Revenues are expected to be $186.9 million, up 13.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Ultragenyx, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on RARE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Ultragenyx is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Insmed (INSM), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.3% lower at $174.09. INSM has returned -16.6% in the past month.

For Insmed, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +4.4% over the past month to -$1.33. This represents a change of -0.8% from what the company reported a year ago. Insmed currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

