Ultragenyx (RARE) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8.2% in Session

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. RARE was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $66.46 to $78.22 in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revisions of no increase and one decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Ultragenyx currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Price

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. price | Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is Emergent Biosolutions Inc. EBS, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.