Ultragenyx (RARE) Down 13.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Ultragenyx (RARE). Shares have lost about 13.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ultragenyx due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Ultragenyx Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Down Y/Y on Seasonal Effect

Ultragenyx reported first-quarter 2026 loss of $1.84 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.55. The company had incurred a loss of $1.57 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Ultragenyx’s total revenues amounted to $136 million in the reported quarter, which declined 2% year over year due to lower product sales. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $161 million.

RARE’s Q1 Results in Detail

Crysvita’s total revenues were $93 million, down 10% year over year, due to expected seasonality in the U.S. and Canada and ordering patterns in Brazil. Crysvita’s net product revenues in the first quarter of 2026 included $39 million from North America, $46 million from Latin America and Turkey, and $8 million from Europe.

Mepsevii product revenues decreased 13% year over year to $7 million in the reported quarter. Dojolvi product revenues were $18 million, up 6%, driven by new patient demand. Evkeeza recorded sales of $18 million in the first quarter, up 64%, driven by increased demand from new country launches and early access.

Operating expenses of $305 million in the quarter rose 8% year over year due to increased investments in multiple late-stage pipeline programs and marketing costs for approved drugs. Operating expenses included research and development (R&D) expenses of $187 million (up 13%), selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses of $88 million (up 1%) and cost of sales of $30 million (up 3%).

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities amounted to $534 million as of March 31, 2026, compared with $737 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

RARE Reiterates 2026 Financial Guidance

Ultragenyx continues to expect total revenues in 2026, excluding potential revenues from new product launches, between $730 million and $760 million, which suggests growth of approximately 8-13% compared to 2025.

Crysvita revenues in 2026 are expected to be in the range of $500-$520 million, indicating growing underlying global demand partially offset by the expected timing of ordering patterns in Brazil. On the other hand, Dojolvi revenues are expected to be between $100 million and $110 million in 2026.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Ultragenyx has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. Following the exact same course, the stock has a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Ultragenyx has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Ultragenyx is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Over the past month, Moderna (MRNA), a stock from the same industry, has gained 0.6%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Moderna reported revenues of $389 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +260.2%. EPS of -$1.18 for the same period compares with -$2.52 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Moderna is expected to post a loss of $2.00 per share, indicating a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +3.9% over the last 30 days.

Moderna has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.