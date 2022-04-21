Ultragenyx (RARE) Begins Dosing in Pivotal Study on Setrusumab

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. RARE announced that it has dosed the first patient in a pivotal phase II/III study evaluating its fully human monoclonal antibody, setrusumab (UX143), for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta (“OI”) in patients aged between five to less than 26 years.

The pivotal Orbit study is a seamless phase II/III study investigating setrusumab for the treatment of OI in children and adults with OI sub-types I, III and IV.

The Orbit study will investigate the effect of setrusumab on fracture rate in patients aged five to less than 26 years with OI sub-types I, III, and IV as compared to placebo.

Setrusumab is being developed as part of Ultragenyx’s collaboration and license agreement with UK-based biopharmaceutical company, MereoBioPharma Group plc MREO.

Ultragenyx entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Mereo for the development of setrusumabin December 2020.

Per the agreement, Ultragenyx will lead global development of setrusumab and commercialize the product in the United States, Turkey and rest of the world, excluding the European Economic Area, United Kingdom and Switzerland, where MREO retains the commercial rights.

Ultragenyx is planning to evaluate setrusumab in other studies.

The company plans to begin a phase III study evaluating setrusumab versus bisphosphonates in patients aged between two to less than five years for the treatment of OI over a period of 12 to 24 months in the second half of 2022.

Ultragenyx is also looking to continue with the study of setrusumab for treating OI in adult patients aged more than 25 years.

The FDA and the European Medicines Agency have granted orphan drug designation to setrusumab for the treatment of OI.

