Ultragenyx (RARE) Acquires Rights of AAV Gene Therapy Candidate

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. RARE announced that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with New York-based biopharmaceutical company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. ABEO, wherein it will acquire global rights of the latter’s gene therapy candidate ABO-102 (now UX111).

The AAV gene therapy candidate, UX111, is currently being evaluated in the open-label, global phase I/II Transpher A study for the treatment of patients with Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA), a rare, fatal lysosomal storage disease. Currently, there is no approved therapy for the given indication.

Per the latest agreement, Ultragenyx will undertake the responsibility of the ABO-102 program while ABEO will be entitled to receive tiered royalties of up to 10% on net sales and milestone payments upon potential approval of the product.

The phase I/II Transpher A study is investigating ABO-102 for treating patients with MPS IIIA. The primary endpoints of the study are neurodevelopment and safety.

Per the press release, Abeona has completed a Type B meeting, which was a success, with the FDA regarding the Transpher A study. The findings from the study are likely to support regulatory filing and approval of ABO-102 for MPS IIIA.

Till date, data from the study have shown that treatment with a single intravenous dose of ABO-102 has the potential to offer children with MPS IIIA sustained neurocognitive development when treated at early stages of their disease.

If successfully developed and upon potential approval, ABO-102 might serve an area of highly unmet medical need and offer a transformative therapy for children with MPS IIIA.

The FDA has already granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy, Fast Track, Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug designations to ABO-102 for the treatment of MPS IIIA.

The above deal looks a good strategic fit for Ultragenyx, given that it already has some gene therapy candidates in its pipeline that are being developed for various indications.

