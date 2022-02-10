Ultragenyx Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) reported that its fourth quarter net loss widened to $122.5 million or $1.79 per share from $24.0 million or $0.37 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter were $83.4 million down from $91.54 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter.

Ultragenyx recognized $55.5 million in Crysvita (burosumab) revenue in the Ultragenyx territories, which includes $50.2 million in collaboration revenue in the North American profit share territory and net product sales in other regions of $5.3 million. Total royalty revenue related to European Crysvita sales were $4.7 million. Dojolvi (triheptanoin) product sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $11.8 million.

The company expects 2022 revenue for Crysvita in Ultragenyx territories to be between $250 million and $260 million and Dojolvi revenue to be between $55 million and $65 million.

