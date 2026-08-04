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Ultragenyx Q2 Loss Narrows, Reaffirms 2026 Revenue Outlook

August 04, 2026 — 05:56 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) on Tuesday reported a narrower net loss for the second quarter, as revenues grew from a year ago. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance.

The rare disease drugmaker posted a second-quarter net loss of $92 million, or $0.90 per share, compared with a loss of $115 million, or $1.17 per share, in the prior-year period.

Total revenue increased to $214 million from $167 million a year earlier, driven by growth across its commercial portfolio.

Crysvita revenue rose to $156 million from $121 million, Dojolvi revenue increased to $27 million from $23 million, Evkeeza revenue climbed to $21 million from $14 million, while Mepsevii revenue edged up to $10 million from $9 million.

Ultragenyx reaffirmed its 2026 total revenue guidance of $730 million to $760 million, including Crysvita revenue of $500 million to $520 million and Dojolvi revenue of $100 million to $110 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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