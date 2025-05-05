Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's Earnings: A Preview

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.62.

Investors in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.37% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -1.27 -1.45 -1.72 -1.76 EPS Actual -1.39 -1.40 -1.52 -2.03 Price Change % -2.0% -3.0% 14.000000000000002% -1.0%

Performance of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Shares

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were trading at $39.3 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Analysts have provided Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical with 6 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $112.67, suggesting a potential 186.69% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SpringWorks Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $61.33, suggesting a potential 56.06% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $73.29, suggesting a potential 86.49% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 18.58% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Buy 29.42% $147.98M -44.30% SpringWorks Therapeutics Neutral 1029.96% $55.99M -15.25% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Buy 72.61% $38.04M -286.92% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Outperform 28.27% $120.18M 8.06%

Key Takeaway:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it ranks at the top for Return on Equity. Overall, it is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

Get to Know Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Better

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a USA-based biopharmaceutical company. It identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, with a focus on serious, debilitating genetic diseases. The company's medicine portfolio includes Crysvita, Dojolvi and Mepsevii. Crysvita is indicated for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older. Mepsevii is indicated in pediatric and adult patients for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Breaking Down Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 29.42%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -80.9%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -44.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.77%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.16, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

