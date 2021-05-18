Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: RARE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $114.67, changing hands as high as $115.25 per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RARE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RARE's low point in its 52 week range is $65.31 per share, with $179.647 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.96.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.