Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Thursday reported fourth-quarter loss of $24.0 million or $0.37 per share, wider than last year' loss of $93.8 million or $1.62 per share.

Revenues for the quarter grew to $91.5 million from $35.6 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a loss of $1.16 per share on revenues of $70.54 million.

