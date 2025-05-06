Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Tuesday announced a loss for the first quarter that narrowed from last year driven by revenue growth.

The company's loss was $151.1 million or $1.57 per share, compared to a net loss of $170.7 million or $2.03 per share last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose to $139.3 million from $108.8 million last year.

Looking forward to the full year 2025, the company expects revenues of $640 million to $670 million, Crysvita revenue to be in the range of $460 million to $480 million and Dojolvi revenue to be in the range of $90 million to $100 million.

