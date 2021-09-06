Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) delivers shareholders notable 9.0% CAGR over 5 years, surging 14% in the last week alone

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. But Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 54% over five years, which is below the market return. However, more recent buyers should be happy with the increase of 35% over the last year.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 5 years Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical saw its revenue grow at 72% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. While long-term shareholders have made money, the 9% per year gain over five years fall short of the market return. That's surprising given the strong revenue growth. It could be that the stock was previously over-priced - but if you're looking for underappreciated growth stocks, these numbers indicate that there might be an opportunity here.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shareholders have received returns of 35% over twelve months, which isn't far from the general market return. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 9% per year. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical you should know about.

