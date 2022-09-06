Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) insiders sold US$2.9m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

In the last year, many Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Business Officer & Executive VP, Thomas Kassberg, for US$689k worth of shares, at about US$67.01 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$47.75). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:RARE Insider Trading Volume September 6th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders At Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer Erik Harris only netted US$16k selling shares, in that period. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical insiders own about US$158m worth of shares (which is 4.7% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Tell Us?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical insiders selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.