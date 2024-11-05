Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc Q3 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) announced Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$133.5 million, or -$1.40 per share. This compares with -$159.6 million, or -$2.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.2% to $139.5 million from $98.1 million last year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$133.5 Mln. vs. -$159.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$1.40 vs. -$2.23 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $139.5 Mln vs. $98.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $530-$550 mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.