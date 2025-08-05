Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc Q2 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) released Loss for second quarter of -$114.9 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$114.9 million, or -$1.17 per share. This compares with -$131.6 million, or -$1.52 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.3% to $166.5 million from $147.0 million last year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$114.9 Mln. vs. -$131.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.17 vs. -$1.52 last year. -Revenue: $166.5 Mln vs. $147.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $640 - $670 mln

