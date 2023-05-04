Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc Q1 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$164.0 million, or -$2.33 per share. This compares with -$151.8 million, or -$2.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.8% to $100.5 million from $79.9 million last year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$164.0 Mln. vs. -$151.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$2.33 vs. -$2.19 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$1.98 -Revenue (Q1): $100.5 Mln vs. $79.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $425-$450 mln

