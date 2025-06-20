Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Grants 48,731 Restricted Stock Units to Newly Hired Non-Executive Officers

Ultragenyx granted 48,731 restricted stock units to 26 new non-executive officers as part of their employment inducement plan.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing therapies for rare diseases, announced the grant of 48,731 restricted stock units to 26 newly hired non-executive officers as an employment incentive. Approved by the company's compensation committee, these stock units were granted under the Ultragenyx Employment Inducement Plan to support the company's hiring strategy and comply with Nasdaq regulations. The units will vest over four years, with 25% vesting annually, contingent on the employees' continued employment. Ultragenyx focuses on addressing significant medical needs through efficient drug development and has a portfolio of approved therapies and candidates for rare genetic diseases. For more information, visit their website.

Potential Positives

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has demonstrated its commitment to attracting talent by granting 48,731 restricted stock units to 26 newly hired non-executive officers, which may enhance the company's leadership and capability in the development of therapies for rare diseases.

The stock awards are part of Ultragenyx's Employment Inducement Plan, signaling strategic planning to ensure alignment with Nasdaq Listing Rule requirements, which reflects the company's adherence to regulatory standards.

The vesting schedule of the restricted stock units over four years encourages long-term commitment from new employees, potentially leading to greater stability and performance within the company.

Ultragenyx's focus on rare and ultra-rare diseases positions the company in a unique market niche, addressing high unmet medical needs, which could result in significant growth opportunities as they develop their portfolio of therapies.

Potential Negatives

The granting of a large number of restricted stock units to new non-executive officers may raise concerns about executive compensation practices, especially if perceived as excessive compared to industry standards.

The necessity to offer inducement grants to newly hired non-executive officers could imply challenges in attracting talent, which may reflect negatively on the company's work environment or reputation.

Investors may view the issuance of stock units as dilutive to existing shareholders, potentially impacting share price and overall shareholder value.

FAQ

What is the recent stock grant by Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.?

Ultragenyx granted 48,731 restricted stock units to 26 newly hired non-executive officers as an employment inducement.

What is the vesting schedule for the restricted stock units?

The restricted stock units vest over four years, with 25% vesting each year on the grant anniversary.

Under which plan were the stock units granted?

The stock units were granted under the Ultragenyx Employment Inducement Plan, approved by the compensation committee.

What is Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's focus?

Ultragenyx focuses on developing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases.

Where can I find more information about Ultragenyx?

More information can be found on Ultragenyx's official website at www.ultragenyx.com.

$RARE Insider Trading Activity

$RARE insiders have traded $RARE stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RARE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EMIL D KAKKIS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 110,161 shares for an estimated $4,648,802 .

. KARAH HERDMAN PARSCHAUER (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,836 shares for an estimated $669,040 .

. ERIK HARRIS (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 15,103 shares for an estimated $635,836

JOHN RICHARD PINION (See Remarks) sold 14,439 shares for an estimated $607,881

ERIC CROMBEZ (EVP and Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,707 shares for an estimated $405,485 .

. THOMAS RICHARD KASSBERG (CBO & EVP) sold 6,028 shares for an estimated $253,778

HOWARD HORN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,785 shares for an estimated $72,114

THEODORE ALAN HUIZENGA (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 967 shares for an estimated $40,710

$RARE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $RARE stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RARE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RARE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

$RARE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RARE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RARE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $89.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $115.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $64.0 on 03/07/2025

NOVATO, Calif., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases, today reported the grant of 48,731 restricted stock units of the company’s common stock to 26 newly hired non-executive officers of the company. The awards were approved by the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors and granted under the Ultragenyx Employment Inducement Plan, with a grant date of June 16, 2025, as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Ultragenyx in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).





The restricted stock units vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on each anniversary of the grant date, subject to the employee being continuously employed by the company as of such vesting dates.







About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.







Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.





The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.





