ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL Earnings Results: $RARE Reports Quarterly Earnings

ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL ($RARE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of -$1.39 per share, missing estimates of -$1.32 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $164,880,000, beating estimates of $158,500,666 by $6,379,334.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $RARE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL Insider Trading Activity

ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL insiders have traded $RARE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RARE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EMIL D KAKKIS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,025,881 .

. HOWARD HORN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,465 shares for an estimated $393,853

THEODORE ALAN HUIZENGA (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 91 shares for an estimated $5,113

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.