ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL Earnings Results: $RARE Reports Quarterly Earnings

ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL ($RARE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of -$1.39 per share, missing estimates of -$1.32 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $164,880,000, beating estimates of $158,500,666 by $6,379,334.
ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL Insider Trading Activity
ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL insiders have traded $RARE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $RARE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EMIL D KAKKIS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,025,881.
- HOWARD HORN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,465 shares for an estimated $393,853
- THEODORE ALAN HUIZENGA (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 91 shares for an estimated $5,113
ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,707,881 shares (-41.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,850,553
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP removed 1,291,925 shares (-39.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $71,766,433
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,140,045 shares (-61.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $63,329,499
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,100,007 shares (+1571.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $61,105,388
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP removed 1,050,000 shares (-58.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $58,327,500
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 947,273 shares (+975.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $52,621,015
- SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 910,112 shares (-44.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $50,556,721
