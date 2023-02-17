Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RARE

In trading on Friday, shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: RARE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.84, changing hands as high as $47.59 per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RARE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RARE's low point in its 52 week range is $33.36 per share, with $85.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.51.

