Ultragenyx Pharma Sees FY23 Total Revenue Below View

(RTTNews) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) said that it expects total revenue to be in the range of $430 million to $435 million for fiscal year 2023. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $435.9 million for fiscal year 2023. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company projects total revenue for fiscal year 2024 to be between $500 million and $530 million. Analysts expect revenue of $523.86 million for fiscal year 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale investments were approximately $776 million as of December 31, 2023. Cash uses in 2023 included the completion of construction of gene therapy manufacturing facility. With forecasted about 20% increases in revenue and continued focus on key pipeline value drivers, 2024 net cash use is projected to be less than $400 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.