News & Insights

Markets
RARE

Ultragenyx Pharma Sees FY23 Total Revenue Below View

January 07, 2024 — 10:29 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) said that it expects total revenue to be in the range of $430 million to $435 million for fiscal year 2023. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $435.9 million for fiscal year 2023. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company projects total revenue for fiscal year 2024 to be between $500 million and $530 million. Analysts expect revenue of $523.86 million for fiscal year 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale investments were approximately $776 million as of December 31, 2023. Cash uses in 2023 included the completion of construction of gene therapy manufacturing facility. With forecasted about 20% increases in revenue and continued focus on key pipeline value drivers, 2024 net cash use is projected to be less than $400 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RARE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.