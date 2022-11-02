Markets
Ultragenyx Pharma Q3 Loss Widens

November 02, 2022 — 09:04 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) reported that its third quarter net loss widened to $245.1 million or $3.50 per share from $73.0 million or $1.08 per share last year. The latest quarter results included $75.2 million in research and development expense related to the acquisition of GeneTx.

Total revenues for the quarter grew to $90.70 million from $81.65 million in the previous year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $1.81 per share and revenues of $96.2 million for the third quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company continues to expect 2022 revenue for Crysvita in Ultragenyx territories to be between $250 million and $260 million and Dojolvi revenue to be between $55 million and $65 million.

