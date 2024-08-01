Ultragenyx Pharma Q2 Loss Narrows; Lifts FY Revenue Guidance; Stock Up In After-hours

(RTTNews) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) reported that its second quarter net loss narrowed to $131.60 million or $1.52 per share from $159.83 million or $2.25 per share in the prior year.

Quarterly total revenues were $147.03 million, represents 36% growth compared to the same period in 2023.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $1.69 per share and revenues of $123.18 million for the second quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company raised its fiscal year 2024 total revenue guidance to a range of $530 million to $550 million from the prior estimation of $500 million to $530 million. Analysts expected revenue of $513.16 million for fiscal year.

RARE closed Thursday's regular trading at $44.15 down $0.87 or 1.93%. But in the after-hours trading, the stock gained $3.82 or 8.65%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.