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Ultragenyx Pharma: FDA Clears Investigational New Drug Application For UX016

March 30, 2026 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) announced that the FDA has cleared the Investigational New Drug application for UX016, an investigational small molecule prodrug of sialic acid being evaluated as a substrate replacement therapy for GNE myopathy. The planned first-in-human, Phase 1/2 study will enroll approximately 24 adults ages 18 to 55 years with GNEM. The study, expected to begin in the second half of 2026, will evaluate the safety and efficacy of UX016.

The UX016 program is externally funded by a patient group through clinical proof-of-concept, including a Phase 1/2 study expected to begin in the second half of 2026.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Ultragenyx shares are up 0.26 percent to $19.43.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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