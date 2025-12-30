BioTech
RARE

Ultragenyx Completes FDA BLA Submission For DTX401 Gene Therapy To Treat GSDIa

December 30, 2025 — 09:02 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) announced that it has completed the rolling submission of its Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for DTX401 AAV gene therapy (pariglasgene brecaparvovec), intended as a treatment for Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia (GSDIa).

If approved, DTX401 would become the first therapy to directly address the underlying cause of GSDIa, marking a significant milestone for patients living with this rare genetic disorder.

The company had previously submitted the non-clinical and clinical modules to the FDA in August and has now finalized the application package with the submission of the chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) module.

RARE closed Tuesday's regular trading on the NasdaqGS at $22.78, up $3.06 or 15.52%. In overnight trading at 8:46 PM EST, the stock eased slightly to $22.41, down $0.37 or 1.62%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RARE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.