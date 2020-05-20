Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc cancelled due to COVID-19 crisis

Contributor
Julien Pretot Reuters
Published

This year's Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc (UTMB) has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis, organisers said on Wednesday.

PARIS, May 20 (Reuters) - This year's Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc (UTMB) has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis, organisers said on Wednesday.

The UTMB features the biggest race in the trail-running calendar, with 2,300 runners taking part in the 171 km (106-mile) run with 10,000 metres of altitude gain across the French, Swiss and Italian Alps.

It is part of a festival, featuring four major races, that was due to take place from Aug. 24-30.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pravin Char)

((julien.pretot@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495370;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More