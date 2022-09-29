Ultra Short-Term Treasury ETF (BIL) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, SPDR Bloomberg 13 Month T-Bill ETF BIL is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high of $91.58 from its 52-week low price of $91.37/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

BIL in Focus

The underlying Bloomberg 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index includes all publicly issued zero-coupon U.S. Treasury Bills that have a remaining maturity of less than 3 months and more than 1 month, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. The product charges 14 bps in annual fees.

Why the Move?

The short-term corner of the Treasury market has been an area to watch lately, given the stock market turmoil. As such, the appeal for cash-like ETFs has been on the rise as investors seek to mitigate the risk of a decline in the stock market. BIL invests in ultra short-term bonds and look compelling in the current market turmoil.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 0.20. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.