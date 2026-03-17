Ultra Short-Term Income ETF (BENJ) Hits Fresh 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Horizon Landmark ETF BENJ is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 4.4% from its 52-week low price of $50.07 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

BENJ in Focus

It invests in U.S. Treasury Bills with maturities ranging from one to three months (and ETFs that have substantial exposure to such Treasury Bills), and engages in options transactions. The product charges 40 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: All Ultra-Short-Term ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

The Horizon Landmark ETF‘s recent hike to a fresh 52-week high was likely driven by the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, which triggered a massive global investors’ "flight to quality." As geopolitical instability disrupted the Strait of Hormuz and drove inflation higher, investors shifted from volatile equities into BENJ’s secure U.S. Treasury bill core. The fund’s specialized ‘Box’ strategy, combined with an S&P 500 options overlay, enables it to capture elevated yields while hedging against downside risks. This combination of risk-managed income and safe-haven demand likely supported strong inflows into the fund.

More Gains Ahead?

BENJ may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 3.83 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.