Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (MINT) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF MINT is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 1.99% from its 52-week low price of $98.14/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

MINT in Focus

This ETF is active and does not track a benchmark. The PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF seeks greater income and total return potential than money market funds, and may be appropriate for non-immediate cash allocations. It primarily invests in short-duration investment-grade debt securities. The product charges 35 bps in annual fees (see: all the Ultra Short-Term ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The short-term corner of the Treasury market has been an area to watch lately, given thecurrent stock marketuncertainty. The growing likelihood of the Fed maintaining a hawkish stance for an extended duration and the rising prospects of an economic slowdown in the United States by some analysts are making cash-like ETFs more appealing to investors. As investors aim to reduce their exposure to potential stock market downturns, money-market ETFs tend to gain.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, MINT might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 1.4, which gives cues of a further rally.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.