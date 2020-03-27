Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors looking for momentum, First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF FUMB is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 7.1% from its 52-week low price of $19.37/share.

The fund seeks to provide federally tax-exempt income consistent with capital preservation. The fund charges 35 basis points in fees and has an AUM of $53 million.

The U.S. stimulus package, along with the Fed’s fiscal measures, has relaxed investor concerns regarding the liquidity, as municipal governments are spending in fulfilling essential health requirements in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The Federal Reserve announced new initiatives on Mar 23 to support the markets and combat the coronavirus pandemic. All these factors make investing in funds like FUMB more attractive.

It seems like the fund will remain strong with a positive weighted alpha of 1.17, which gives cues of further rally.

