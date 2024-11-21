News & Insights

Ultra Resources Faces Potential Asset Receivership

November 21, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

Ultra Resources (TSE:ULT) has released an update.

Ultra Lithium Inc. faces potential financial restructuring as Power Minerals Limited seeks to appoint a receiver over the company’s assets due to a convertible loan agreement dispute. Ultra Lithium, focusing on lithium and metal exploration, has the option to propose debt restructuring within a 10-day notice period.

