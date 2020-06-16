Ultra-Popular Tech ETFs You Should Not Ignore

Tech is the best performing sector this year, as well as over the past decade. Investors continue to pour money into popular technology stocks despite economic uncertainty and health crisis. While valuation look stretched in some cases, investors believe in their growth potential.

Biggest tech giants—Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB)—are trading close to their all-time highs, and their combined market value is about $5 trillion.

Apple, Amazon, Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft, spent about $29 billion on R&D last quarter, up 17% year-over-year, per WSJ, more than NASA’s annual budget.

These stocks also got a boost from the coronavirus. “We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” per Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. Some of these trends will continue even after the crisis is over.

