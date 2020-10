The Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) is one of the most popular ETFs in the world, with over $140 billion in assets. It is also one of the best performing ETFs of the past decade and continues to lead the market this year as well.

Most investors think of QQQ as a tech focused ETF, whereas it is actually a large cap growth ETF, holding many highly innovative and strong companies in other sectors too. It is comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies that trade on the Nasdaq. Its top holdings include Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA).

Last week, Invesco expanded the QQQ family by launching four new products--two ETFs, one MF and one UIT.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is a lower-cost version of QQQ, making it more suitable for longer-term “buy-and-hold” investors. The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) focuses on second 100 biggest Nasdaq companies.

To learn more about these ETFs, please watch the short video above.

