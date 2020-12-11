Ultra-Popular QQQ ETF Expands Its Family

(0:45) - Invesco QQQ ETF's Strong Performance: What Is Driving The Growth?

(10:00) - Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF: QQQM

(14:55) - Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF: QQQJ

(21:40) - How Can These ETFs Fit Into An Investor’s Portfolio?

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Ryan McCormack, Equity ETF Strategist at Invesco, about the QQQ Innovation Suite.

Invesco QQQ QQQ, which celebrated its 21st birthday this year, is one of the most popular ETFs in the world, with almost $150 billion in assets. It is also one of the best performing ETFs of the past decade, with a gain of over 500%. The fund is up about 40% this year whereas the S&P 500 has gained about 15%.

Mega-cap tech stocks are very popular with investors as they believe these rapidly growing companies can continue to deliver robust sales and earnings growth even if the economy slows down. Six tech companies—Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOGL, Tesla TSLA and Facebook FB make up almost half the value of the ETF.

In October, Invesco launched the QQQ Innovation Suite, which includes a mutual fund, a UIT and two ETFs--NASDAQ 100 ETF QQQM and NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF QQQJ. QQQM is a lower-cost version of QQQ, making it more suitable for buy-and-hold investors. It has an expense ratio of 0.15% compared to QQQ’s 0.20%.

QQQJ focuses on 100 biggest Nasdaq companies that are not included in QQQ currently but have the potential to be promoted in future. Okta OKTA, Roku ROKU, The Trade Desk TTD and Zscaler ZS are among its top holdings.

Tune into the podcast to learn more. Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

(Disclosure: Neena owns shares of QQQJ in the ETF Investor Portfolio.)

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports



Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Roku, Inc. (ROKU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Okta, Inc. (OKTA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM): ETF Research Reports



Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.