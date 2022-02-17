Ultra-low euro zone inflation may be thing of the past, ECB's Lane says

Contributor
Francesco Canepa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

The excessively low inflation rates seen in the euro zone until recently are unlikely to return even after the pandemic is over, the European Central Bank's chief economist Philip Lane said, citing changes in the global economy among other factors.

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The excessively low inflation rates seen in the euro zone until recently are unlikely to return even after the pandemic is over, the European Central Bank's chief economist Philip Lane said, citing changes in the global economy among other factors.

"There are several factors indicating that the excessively-low inflation environment that prevailed from 2014 to 2019 (a period over which inflation averaged just 0.9%) might not re-emerge even after the pandemic cycle is over," Lane told an MNI event.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Gareth Jones)

((@FranCanJourno francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters