Ultra-low euro zone inflation may be thing of the past, ECB's Lane says

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The excessively low inflation rates seen in the euro zone until recently are unlikely to return even after the pandemic is over, the European Central Bank's chief economist Philip Lane said, citing changes in the global economy among other factors.

"There are several factors indicating that the excessively-low inflation environment that prevailed from 2014 to 2019 (a period over which inflation averaged just 0.9%) might not re-emerge even after the pandemic cycle is over," Lane told an MNI event.

