Ultra Clean's Chief Human Resources Officer Sold 8,691 Company Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Chief Human Resources Officer Jamie Palfrey sold 8,691 shares for a transaction value of ~$693,000 on May 5, 2026.

The sale represented 34.57% of Palfrey's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 16,446 shares.

All shares involved were held directly, with no indirect or derivative participation disclosed.

The size of the transaction aligns with prior sell events and reflects a declining share base over the past year.

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Jamie J. Palfrey, Senior VP and Chief Human Resources Officer at Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT), reported the sale of 8,691 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction valued at approximately $693,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 8,691 Transaction value ~$693,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 16,446 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.31 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($79.72).

Key questions

How material was this sale relative to Palfrey's position?

The transaction reduced Palfrey's direct holdings by 34.57%, marking one of the larger proportional sales in the past two years and leaving 16,446 shares directly owned.

The transaction reduced Palfrey's direct holdings by 34.57%, marking one of the larger proportional sales in the past two years and leaving 16,446 shares directly owned. Is there evidence of indirect or derivative holdings impacting this transaction?

No; all shares were held directly, with no reported indirect ownership (such as trusts or LLCs) or involvement of derivative securities in this filing.

No; all shares were held directly, with no reported indirect ownership (such as trusts or LLCs) or involvement of derivative securities in this filing. How does the trade size compare to Palfrey's historical activity?

The 8,691-share sale is within the historical range for Palfrey's open-market sales, which have averaged approximately 7,700 shares per event, reflecting a pattern of periodic, capacity-driven dispositions as holdings have diminished.

The 8,691-share sale is within the historical range for Palfrey's open-market sales, which have averaged approximately 7,700 shares per event, reflecting a pattern of periodic, capacity-driven dispositions as holdings have diminished. What is the context of the transaction in light of Ultra Clean Holdings' stock performance?

The sale occurred as the stock posted a 332.47% total return over the past year (as of May 5, 2026), with the transaction price of $79.72 representing a discount to the $83.14 market close that day and $87.10 as of May 9, 2026.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 5/5/26) $83.14 Market capitalization $3.90 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.07 billion Net income (TTM) ($194.10 million)

* 1-year performance metrics are calculated using May 5, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Ultra Clean Holdings provides critical subsystems, components, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry, including gas and chemical delivery systems, valves, connectors, and process modules.

The company generates revenue by designing, manufacturing, and servicing high-precision products and solutions essential for semiconductor capital equipment and integrated device manufacturing processes.

Primary customers include original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the semiconductor sector, as well as clients in display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment markets.

Ultra Clean Holdings operates at scale in the semiconductor supply chain, serving a global customer base from its headquarters in Hayward, California.

The company leverages engineering expertise and advanced manufacturing capabilities to deliver mission-critical solutions that support leading-edge semiconductor production. Its business model emphasizes deep integration with OEM customers, driving recurring demand for its highly specialized products and services.

What this transaction means for investors

Chief Human Resources Officer Jamie Palfrey’s May 5 sale of 8,691 company shares comes at a time when Ultra Clean stock has been soaring. Shares hit an all-time high of $87.68 on May 6 thanks to solid business performance and investor enthusiasm for the company’s role in the artificial intelligence sector. The stupendous rise from the stock’s 52-week low of $18.93 set in 2025 appears to have been the catalyst for Palfrey’s sale.

As a provider to the semiconductor industry, Ultra Clean is benefitting from the arrival of artificial intelligence, with growing customer demand for its services. Consequently, its sales rose to $533.7 million in its fiscal first quarter ended March 27 compared to $518.6 million in the prior year.

With the rise in share price, Ultra Clean’s stock valuation is up. Its price-to-sales ratio of two is at a high point for the past year, suggesting now is a good time to sell. But for those interested in buying, wait for the share price to drop first.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.