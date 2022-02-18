Ultra Clean (UCTT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Ultra Clean Holdings UCTT is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 23.



For the fourth quarter, Ultra Clean projects revenues between $590 million and $630 million. Earnings per share is estimated between $1.12 and $1.29 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $609.25 million, indicating growth of 64.83% from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.19 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a year-over-year improvement of 46.91%.



Ultra Clean’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.44%.

Factors to Note

Ultra Clean’s fourth-quarter performance is anticipated to have benefited from strong demand for semiconductor products and services, led by solid traction in the semiconductor market.



In the fourth quarter, Ultra Clean might have gained from sustaining the upward trajectory of the WFE market and high levels of demand for its products.



The company’s robust portfolio of diverse offerings and exposure to fab construction, equipment building and production support ecosystem may have helped the company better navigate the fluctuations of the broader semiconductor ecosystem.



A growing customer base might have contributed to the fourth-quarter performance. The company is likely to have countered supply chain constraints with the new manufacturing facility in Malaysia. This, in turn, might have aided the company in addressing the additional capacity during a global semiconductor crunch.

What Our Model Unveils

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.



Ultra Clean has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Zscaler ZS has an Earnings ESP of +2.10% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Feb 24. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Zscaler’s shares have gained 15.9% in the past year compared with the Zacks Internet – Services industry’s growth of 7.1%. The Zacks Computer and Technology Sector witnessed a rise of 1.1%.



Ambarella AMBA has an Earnings ESP of +2.86% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 28.



Ambarella’s shares have returned 10.7% in the past year compared with the Zacks Electronics-Semiconductors industry’s rally of 6.5%. The Zacks Computer and Technology Sector witnessed a rise of 1.1%.



Docebo DCBO has an Earnings ESP of +16.67% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Mar 10.



Docebo’s shares have returned 1.4% in the past year compared with the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s decline of 51.3%.

