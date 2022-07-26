Ultra Clean (UCTT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Ultra Clean Holdings UCTT is slated to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 28.

For the second quarter, Ultra Clean projects revenues between $550 million and $630 million. Earnings is estimated between 84 cents and $1.20 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $591.45 million, indicating growth of 14.80% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus mark for second-quarter earnings remained unchanged over the past 30 days at $1.03 per share. The figure indicates a year-over-year improvement of 4.04%.

Ultra Clean’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.80%.

Factors to Note

Ultra Clean’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from strong demand for semiconductor products and services, led by the acceleration of digital transformation that has increased the consumption of semiconductor content.

The company might have gained from its ramped-up capital spending plans to develop its robust portfolio and diverse offerings that address megatrends such as 5G, AI, electrical vehicles and high-performance computing.

Ultra Clean has been continuously shifting its operations from the Shanghai facility in China to its Malaysia, Texas and Philippines sites. This is expected to have helped UCTT in meeting the customer delivery schedule and countering the supply chain constraints in the to-be-reported quarter.

The company has been continuously attracting big tech companies like Intel INTC due to its capability to meet delivery schedules even among severe supply chain constraints.

Intel partnered with UCTT for its Ohio megafab projects to meet the backlogs created globally in the semiconductor industry. A growing customer base is expected to have contributed to the second-quarter performance of UCTT.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Even though Ultra Clean Holdings has a Zacks Rank #3, it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

