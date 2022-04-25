Ultra Clean (UCTT) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Ultra Clean Holdings UCTT is slated to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 27.



For the first quarter, Ultra Clean projects revenues between $580 million and $630 million. Earnings is estimated to be between $1.06 and $1.26 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $565.01 million, indicating growth of 35.29% from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for first-quarter earnings has been revised downward by a penny in the past 30 days to $1.01 per share. The figure indicates a year-over-year improvement of 9.78%.



Ultra Clean’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.14%.

Factors to Note

Ultra Clean’s first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from strong demand for semiconductor products and services, led by solid traction in the semiconductor market.

A sustained the upward trajectory of the WFE market and high levels of demand for its products might have favoured the company’s first-quarter performance.

The company’s robust portfolio of diverse offerings and exposure to the fab construction, equipment building and production support ecosystem may have helped the company counter the fluctuations of the broader semiconductor ecosystem better.



A growing customer base might have contributed to the first-quarter performance. The company is likely to have countered supply chain constraints with the increased capacity of its manufacturing facility in Malaysia. This, in turn, might have aided the company in addressing the additional capacity during a global semiconductor crunch.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Even though Ultra Clean Holdings has a Zacks Rank #1, it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Analog Devices ADI has an Earnings ESP of +2.17% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ADI shares have fallen 11.7% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 21.6%.



Cisco Systems CSCO has an Earnings ESP of +0.84% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Cisco shares have fallen 19% in the year-to-date period.



Hewlett Packard HPE has an Earnings ESP of +1.58% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



HPE shares have fallen 0.2% in the year-to-date period.

