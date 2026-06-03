Ultra Clean (UCTT) Surges 6.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Ultra Clean Holdings UCTT shares rallied 6.5% in the last trading session to close at $90.21. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 15.9% gain over the past four weeks.

The optimism surrounding the stock can be attributed to Ultra Clean Holdings witnessing strong demand in leading-edge foundry logic, high-bandwidth memory and advanced packaging, which are key technologies supporting AI workloads. Further, the company is benefiting from rising wafer fab equipment spending, increasing wafer starts at foundries and memory manufacturers, and growing demand for its products and services from semiconductor customers, all of which are strengthening the company's long-term growth outlook.

This chipmaking equipment services company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +96.3%. Revenues are expected to be $585.3 million, up 12.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Ultra Clean, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on UCTT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Ultra Clean is part of the Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry. BE Semiconductor Industries NV BESIY, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.2% higher at $333. BESIY has returned 14% in the past month.

For BE Semiconductor Industries, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.31. This represents a change of +191.1% from what the company reported a year ago. BE Semiconductor Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

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Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.