Ultra Clean (UCTT) Shares Falter on Lower Q4 Top-Line View

Ultra Clean Holdings UCTT shares tanked 7.28% to close at $33.10 on Jan 9, after the company revised its fourth-quarter 2022 revenue guidance.



This Hayward, CA-based semiconductor component supplier expects revenues between $560 million and $570 million, lower than its prior outlook of $600-$650 million. The company expected 2022 revenues to grow 16% over 2021.



Ultra Clean cited lower customer orders on a weak industry environment and production issues due to the resurgence of COVID in China as the primary reasons behind the revised outlook.



Ultra Clean shares have declined 38.3% in the past year, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology’s fall of 18% over the same time frame.

Ultra Clean Prospects Hurt by Sluggish Demand

The semiconductor industry has been reeling from the pandemic-induced supply-chain issues and component shortages amid raging inflation and tightening monetary policies by Central Banks globally. The threat of a looming recession this year is affecting the demand and spending on capital equipment.



On its third-quarterearnings conference call Ultra Clean warned of a decrease in the demand level and inventory correction by chipmakers in the near term.

Gartner expects semiconductor revenues to decline 3.6% in 2023 compared with an estimated 4% in 2022.



Per the latest data from The Semiconductor Industry Association, global semiconductor sales growth declined 2.9% month over month in November 2022. Sales of $45.5 billion declined 9.2% compared with November 2021’s figure of $50 billion.



Nevertheless, long-term trends remain favorable for semiconductors as demand for AI-driven solutions, electric cars, and autonomous vehicles, IoT devices, and high-power computing increases significantly.



This trend bodes well for Ultra Clean. The company’s expanding facility in Malaysia is a key catalyst in this regard.

